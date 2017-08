(CNBC) — The Dow Jones industrial average notched another milestone on Wednesday, breaking above 22,000 for the first time.

The 30-stock index broke above that level and traded 43 points higher. The Dow reached the record with a boost from Apple’s stock, which surged about 5 percent after posting quarterly results that blew expectations out of the water.

The company reported earnings per share of $1.67 on revenue of $45.4 billion. Analysts polled by Reuters expected earnings per share of $1.57 on revenue of $44.89 billion.