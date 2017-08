(CNBC) — The Dow Jones industrial average hit intraday and closing records on Monday, adding to last week’s record-setting performance.

The 30-stock index rose about 25 points with a lift from Boeing, which contributed most of the gains. The Dow also posted its ninth straight record close.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.16 percent and notched its first record close since July 26. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising half a percent.