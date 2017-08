(CNBC) — U.S. equities closed mostly higher on Monday but a decline in tech and financials kept a lid on gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.2 points to close at 21,703.75, with Home Depot contributing the most gains and Goldman Sachs the most losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent to end at 2,428.37, with information technology and financials among the worst performers and real estate outperforming.

The Nasdaq composite lagged, slipping 0.05 percent to close at 6,213.13. The index also posted a three-day losing streak.