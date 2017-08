(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) The Drudge Report is conservatism’s most compelling piece of performance art.

This week, Matt Drudge drained his eponymous website of all color, transforming its look to reflect what readers may have seen when browsing on their black and white Blackberries almost two decades ago. Drudge’s site has undergone few aesthetic modifications since it launched in the late 1990’s, increasing in power and influence all while remaining a visual relic of the Clinton era.