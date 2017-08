(London Independent) Far-right demonstrators in Boston appeared to be greatly outnumbered by their opponents – perhaps as much as ten to one – as the city braced for two competing rallies.

The Mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh, issued an appeal to the many thousands of people taking part in the two events to be peaceful and show respect.

“I ask everyone to be peaceful today and respect our city. Love, not hate. We stand together against intolerance,” said Mr Walsh. “We will not tolerate violence or property damage of any kind.”