Duke removes Lee statue from chapel entrance

(WRAL) Duke University President Vincent E. Price on Saturday morning authorized the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from the entrance of the Duke University Chapel.

In a statement, Price said the decision to remove the statue, which was vandalized Wednesday night, was done to ensure the safety of students and community members and to express the university’s values.

“Wednesday night’s act of vandalism made clear that the turmoil and turbulence of recent months do not stop at Duke’s gates. We have a responsibility to come together as a community to determine how we can respond to this unrest in a way that demonstrates our firm commitment to justice,” Price said in a statement.