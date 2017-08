(WCYB) Those experiencing blurred or impaired vision after watching the solar eclipse may want to see an eye doctor.

Nurse Practioner Trish Patterson told our sister station KRCR it usually takes 24 hours before people start noticing symptoms, including visual defects or blurriness.

Pain is not expected because there aren’t pain receptors in the retina.

Patterson said they treat looking directly into the sun the same as a welder’s flash.