Pat: Thank you for your latest column on America’s second civil war. I wish to make a comment on dumping Confederate statues.

Erasing history is very dangerous because it removes the ground from all of us. If we erase what happened to us in the past, what do we have to stand on? What can remind us of who we have been? The true answer is nothing, and not even the statue destroyers will have anything to stand on. This attempt to erase past records of our actions is only removing the bedrock of truth, which tells us what we are. Remove this and we will be destroying ourselves falling into an amoral abyss.

Is this what we desire? This is what I see, in watching the politically correct attempts to purge our nation of its “odious” past: people pushing their own self-righteousness upon us all, determined to erase anything offensive.

Randall