(ARGUS-LEADER) — A former Esurance call center employee in Sioux Falls is suing the California-based company for alleged anti-Semitic harassment and discrimination.

Brandon Marshall claims in a lawsuit that he was called a “whiny Jew” by his supervisor for reporting an injury, and that he endured epithets from a human resource manager after winning company tickets to a baseball game.

His lawsuit was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of South Dakota.