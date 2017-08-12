Evidence for a Muslim Antichrist

Join New York Times bestselling author, filmmaker, and preacher Joel Richardson for a straightforward, raw, and often controversial discussion of the ideas and events shaping our world. The Underground is a weekly program that explores the intersection of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, the testimony of the Biblical prophets, and currents events. Viewers with a special interest in issues such as biblical prophecy, Israel, Islam, the Middle East, and the global missions movement will find a new topic to chew on each week. The Underground features regular teachings by Joel Richardson as well as regular guest appearances from many fascinating and perceptive Christian voices from around the world.