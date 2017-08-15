'Fake news' network censors Trump campaign ad ... again!

For a second time, CNN has decided to censor President Trump in the only place that it can: on CNN. By preventing broadcast of an advertisement prepared by the Trump campaign.

It happened first back in May when Trump was critical of the “fake news” being aired by networks across America. ABC, CBS and NBC eventually joined CNN’s campaign against the president.

Back then, the media outlet claimed it was “not fake news,” and it objected to a brief screen display of some of the images of multiple network anchors with the word “Fake” across the image.

This time, there apparently has been no explanation.

The Trump for President Inc. campaign Tuesday said despite the censorship from CNN, the American people still will get the president’s message.

The ad, released on Sunday, was blocked by CNN.

“After the campaign’s media team attempted a standard paid media placement for the ad, CNN blocked the ad buy, censoring the message to the American people that ‘President Trump’s plan is working,'” the campaign said.

Michael S. Glassner, executive director, explained, “One of the many reasons that so many millions of Americans support President Trump is because of their complete mistrust of the mainstream news media, and the president’s refusal to allow their biased filter to interfere with his messages.

“Today, CNN provided further proof that the network earns this mistrust every day by censoring President Trump’s message to the American people by blocking our paid campaign ad. Clearly, the only viewpoint CNN allows on air is CNN’s.

“The ad highlights President Trump’s many achievements despite the media ‘attacking our president’ and ‘career politicians standing in his way.’ While CNN’s censorship is predictable, this will not stop or deny our message that ‘President Trump’s plan is working’ for the American people.”

See it:

The ad states, “Democrats obstructing, the media attacking our president, career politicians standing in the way of success. … President Trump’s plan is working. One million jobs created; more Americans working than ever before; unemployment lowest level since 2001; the stock market, all-time record highs; the strongest military in decades.”

The Daily Caller reported CNN did not comment.

“The president’s enemies don’t want him to succeed,” the ad states. “But Americans are saying ‘Let President Trump do his job.'”

In May, the issue was the word “Fake” plastered across the images of a number of well-known network personalities.

ABC, CBS and NBC joined CNN in a campaign to censor the ad.

At the time, Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of President Trump, a consultant for the campaign Donald J. Trump for President Inc., said: “Apparently, the mainstream media are champions of the First Amendment only when it serves their own political views. Faced with an ad that doesn’t fit their biased narrative, CNN, ABC, CBS, and NBC have now all chosen to block our ad. This is an unprecedented act of censorship in America that should concern every freedom-loving citizen.”

WND reported in May, too, when CNN launched the censor-Trump effort. At that time, Glassner said in a statement the action by CNN “is censorship pure and simple.”

See the first ad:

The first ad boasted of the president’s accomplishments regarding business, energy independence, the Supreme Court, tax-cut plans and more.

The Washington Times reported one of the featured media correspondents was CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

The Trump re-election campaign launched the $1.5 million ad then in response to claims in the media that he’d been slow to accomplish his goals. However, while the GOP holds the majorities in both houses of Congress, many Republicans openly opposed Trump’s campaign and some still refuse to support him.

Lara Trump’s statement said the networks “one-by-one” have blocked the ad.

“It’s a great ad and it highlights all the wonderful things that have happened. … It’s really disappointing … this is supposed to be a free society. We have freedom of speech. The fact that this ad is not being shown on CNN, on NBC, on CBS, on news networks who have a duty to report to the public the facts … is really, really ridiculous to me. It’s really sad,” she told the Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity at the time.

The campaign also set up a Web page highlighting Trump’s work during his first 100 days.

It addressed safety and security, accountability, prosperity and more.

CNN contended the graphic portraying network news as “fake” was “false” and said it would have to be removed before the ad could run.

“The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false. Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted. Those are the facts,” the network claimed then.

In response to the Donald J. Trump for President campaign’s accusations of ad censorship: pic.twitter.com/0Rbanpf0dn — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 2, 2017

The ad states: “Donald Trump. Sworn in as president 100 days ago, America has rarely seen such success.”