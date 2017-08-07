Fake news? Trump launches 'real news' series

(NBC NEWS) — WASHINGTON — If you don’t like what they’re saying, change the conversation. Or, in the case of President Donald Trump’s campaign, produce your own news series.

In the fight against what Trump has decried as “fake news” about him and his administration, his team has launched their own version of events: Taking the president’s frequent laments about a lack of media focus on jobs, the stock market and the economy and turning it into a weekly video posted to Facebook focusing on just that.

“More great economic news on Friday,” former pro-Trump cable news commentator Kayleigh McEnany says, seated in front of a blue Trump-Pence themed wall to give “the real news.”