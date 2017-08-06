Farewell to 'Turn' after Revolutionary look at war, spies

Anyone who sweats over today’s political parrying has a memory shorter than a job lifespan at the White House.

So President Trump conks Congress for intransigence, challenges China to defuse red Korea, sanctions Russia for no reason other than he’s catching political hell on all things Kremlin.

Meanwhile, job growth and stocks are going straight up, as will the country-saving Great Wall of Trump, and we have a president wise enough to rain on the Paris weather hoax.

What’s not to like? Nothing, as the partying crowd at Trump’s rally in West Virginia blared last week. These happy Americans are the president’s bulwark, something fellow Republicans should heed as he sends a modern medical package, tax cuts bigger than Reagan’s, and the Cotton-Perdue immigration redo down the conveyer belt.

As for the nervous opposition calling the Trump communications director carousel a carnival that’s spinning America out of control, take a deep breath and recall when our country really bled:

The 1960s, when President Lyndon Johnson refused to win the Vietnam War while watching 500 men return dead every month.

The 1860s, when today’s equivalent of 8 million died of slaughter or sickness in the Civil War.

The 1770-80s, when the Revolutionary War slayed Americans by a number equal to 2.5 million now.

So yes, America is in a peaceful place in 2017, especially if Trump leaves dead-end Afghanistan, as he’s hinting. The only battlefields most of us encounter are on TV, as with a show that, unfortunately, fires its last shot this Saturday: “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” the magnificent drama on AMC.

For four seasons, “Turn” has entranced viewers with:

This is a spy story, with tension tighter than frigate rope. The Americans and British are dying for information that will hang each other and turn the tide of the war that ran from 1775 to 1783. The central spook is Abraham Woodhull, played by Jamie Bell, an Englishman in real life who brilliantly turns into the ultimate American patriot on the small screen. Abe dodges bullets, knives, hangman’s noose, the works to slyly carry the cause of liberty.

The tastiest stories mix a sizable dose of mean into the meat. This time, it’s a Brit playing one: Samuel Roukin as John Simcoe, a colonel in the English equivalent of the Green Berets. Simcoe is simply a psychopath, swimming in murder and torture while aiming to submerge the entire Colonial exercise. He might be a turnoff, but he definitely keeps viewers tuning in.

First, Abe has an affair with old flame Anna Strong, played by Pennsylvania-born Heather Lind (finally an American!), who started the series as a sexy babe and now, with the war winding down, is all grime, guile and guts amid the blasts and wounded. Then Edmund Hewlett goes weak-kneed over Strong. He’s a British officer, played by Hollywood-born, London-bred Burn Gorman, willing to give up everything, even his wig, for her. Who else? Strong seems to be attracting fellow American spy Ben Tallmadge, the intelligence chief played by the handsome Minnesotan Seth Numrich, but the series might end before we know if the link is taut enough to pull her from a slackened marriage.

The coolest is Caleb Brewster, who dresses more like a vagabond than the Army lieutenant he is. That’s because he’s constantly riding, rowing, suffering for Tallmadge’s spy ring. The Australian Daniel Henshall plays him to the hilt. Then there’s Benedict Arnold. He’s so greedy and haughty on top of turning his coat blue to red, even the Brits can’t stand him. The Welshman Owain Yeoman does a job worthy of his surname selling Arnold as the real-life definition of traitor.

This is where “Turn” stays dead on with the script of history, right down to Gen. Washington’s dealing with deserters in a sordid, shots-to-the-face execution. The military didn’t mess around back then. And GW certainly couldn’t afford to let his troops walk off the job while the world’s mightiest force awaited, particularly at Yorktown, the battle of 1781 that clinched victory for America. “Turn” displays that Virginia land-sea clash in cannon-filled exclamation points.

George Washington. The man we call First in War ultimately towers in “Turn.” Played by the Manhattanite Ian Kahn, the general is stoic and seemingly wrongheaded. But at nut-cuttin’ time he makes the chess-winning move: feinting to New York and marching on Virginia. Checkmate.

The author, Scott S. Smith, spells out the real world: “In the spring of 1781, British Gen. Charles Cornwallis headed for Yorktown on the Virginia coast to get more men and supplies from the British navy. In September that year, Washington marched south with 9,000 Americans and 7,800 French to corner the 8,000 redcoats. With French ships driving off the royal navy, Washington oversaw an artillery bombardment of the British field fort. It led to Cornwallis surrendering and the British sailing home in mid-October.

“Washington’s campaign lesson is that notching grand victories is not the only way to win. Seizing opportunities, learning from mistakes and finding new ways forward can get you to the finish line before stronger competitors.”

Adds Patrick K. O’Donnell, whose “Washington’s Immortals: The Untold Story of an Elite Regiment Who Changed the Course of the Revolution” is among his battalion of books: “He was a great general because he learned from his mistakes and even changed his strategy during the war. He also led by example – the war’s indispensable man.”

“Turn” has hit the target. Sad this week’s episode is the finale. Glad it’ll turn out right, setting a foundation for a country where we have it so good.