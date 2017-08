(Korea Times) Imagine telling friends and family that you are going to “Feces Elementary School.”

For 55 years, students and graduates of Daebyun Elementary School in Gijang-gu, Busan, have had to refer to the word when mentioning their school. (“Daebyun” means “feces” in Korean)

Because of its name, the school has been a laughing stock, while some students currently enrolled felt hurt seeing their school referred to as “poop school.”

But on Thursday the school announced it will change the nam