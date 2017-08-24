Federal judge strikes down Texas' voter-ID law

(WASHINGTON TIMES) A federal court judge in Texas struck down the state’s voter ID law on Wednesday, ruling it had a discriminatory intent and effect against Hispanic and black voters.

The decision is a blow to the Texas legislature and to President Trump’s Justice Department, which had asked the judge to halt efforts to overturn the state’s new voter ID law since it had expanded voter ID options from an earlier version, and would protect the integrity of elections in Texas.

But U.S. District Court Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of the Southern District of Texas said the state’s “SB 5” law did not meet requirements set forth from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after it had ruled in 2014 against an earlier voter ID law “SB 14.”