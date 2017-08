(Scripps Media) Public health officials say that fleas collected in northern Arizona have tested positive for plague.

In a Thursday release, officials said fleas located in the Doney Park area tested positive for the disease. Last week, fleas collected in the Red Lake area, approximately five miles north of Williams, also tested positive.

The Public Health Services District is reportedly notifying residents, and the burrows located on private property will be treated. Officials will closely be monitoring the area to determine if further action is necessary.