[To Joseph Farah, regarding “Throw more rocks, says Johns Hopkins prof – in WashPost”] Thank you for exposing this idiot. I live in Kansas City, and some half-wit painted a hammer and sickle on a monument. If we are all Nazis, I guess they are all communists.

At what point does a battle of ideas not work? If a rock is thrown at me, I will not turn the other cheek. I will probably throw a boulder.

Doug