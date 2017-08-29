Fox News pulled off air in Britain

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — 21st Century Fox has decided to stop airing Fox News in the U.K., ending a long-running carriage deal in Britain with pay TV giant Sky.

“21st Century Fox has decided to cease providing a feed of Fox News Channel in the U.K.,” the conglomerate said. “Fox News is focused on the U.S. market and designed for a U.S. audience and, accordingly, it averages only a few thousand viewers across the day in the U.K.”

It added: “We have concluded that it is not in our commercial interest to continue providing Fox News in the U.K.” A Fox representative said the news network’s U.K. feed came to an end Tuesday afternoon.