(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Tomi Lahren signed a contributor contract with Fox News Wednesday, bringing the conservative firebrand popular on social media to a major cable news network.

The network made the announcement Wednesday, saying Lahren would “primarily” contribute to Sean Hannity’s prime-time program and she would have a “signature role” on Fox’s digital platform.

Lahren emerged during the 2016 election as a vocal and often controversial supporter of then-Republican candidate Donald Trump.