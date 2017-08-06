Fox News suspends Bolling over report of lewd text messages

(New York Times) Fox News suspended Eric Bolling, a longtime host at the network, on Saturday pending an investigation into reports that he sent lewd photographs to three female colleagues via text message.

Fox News learned about the allegations against Mr. Bolling after an inquiry from HuffPost, the network said in an emailed statement.

In an article published Friday night, HuffPost cited a dozen anonymous sources who said Mr. Bolling “sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia via text message to at least two colleagues at Fox Business and one colleague at Fox News.”

It said the messages were sent several years ago and on separate occasions.