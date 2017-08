(DAILY MAIL) Emmanuel Macron has spent £8,000 a month of taxpayers’ money on make-up since becoming President of France, it emerged today.

The 39-year-old, who was a prize-winning actor as a student, has signed off all the bills, saying an attractive public image is essential.

But critics said it all pointed to a vain head of state who was spending excessively ‘to hide his real face’.