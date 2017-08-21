Gals at black college furious as whites wear MAGA hats

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Students at Howard University, a top-rated historically black college in Washington D.C., took to social media to express their anger over a group of white high school girls wearing pro-Trump clothing who visited the campus on Saturday.

Some tweets referring to their visit also suggested the white high school girls should be beaten up.

One of the high school guests, in a social media post of her own, said they were simply visiting the school’s cafeteria to get food as part of a larger tour of the nation’s capital, and faced a barrage of insults and aggressive acts, including having their hat stolen and being told ‘‘F*** y’all.”