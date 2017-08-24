'Gay' male prostitute died at prominent Dem donor's Hollywood home

(London Daily Mail) A probe has been launched into the death of man at a prominent Democratic donor’s home after it was previously ruled an accidental meth overdose.

The circumstances surrounding the death of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore are being questioned after people came forward with ‘incriminating information’ about Ed Buck, whose West Hollywood home Moore was found dead in on July 27.

Buck, 62, who has given money to names such as Hillary Clinton and Jerry Brown, has been accused by other escorts of instructing them to ingest dangerous amounts of drugs for pay.

Buck’s attorney has repeatedly denied the accusations.