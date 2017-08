(DEADLINE) Responding to the deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the initial reluctance of President Donald Trump to condemn the actions of white supremacists, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is partnering with the Clooney Foundation for Justice to increase the capacity of the SPLC to combat hate groups in America. The George & Amal Clooney Foundation has bestowed a $1 million grant through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.