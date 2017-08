(Cleveland Plain Dealer)Video from a police car’s dash camera shows an officer attempting to calm a nervous driver during a DUI stop by telling her “We only kill black people.”

The video was obtained by WSB Channel 2 in Atlanta. The woman can be heard telling the officer she’s afraid to move her hands because of recent police-involved shootings.

“Remember, we only kill black people. We only kill black people, right?” the officer from Cobb County tells the woman.