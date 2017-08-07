GOP senator: I wish Republicans stood up to birtherism

(THE HILL) — Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in an interview broadcast Sunday said he wished the Republican Party had stood up to bitherism.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd discussed Flake’s new book about conservatism and asked the Arizona senator if the GOP is afraid to put country over party.

“Well, I do think that we’ve seen more people ready to stand up. And I wish that we, as a party, would have stood up, for example, when the birtherism thing was going along. A lot of people did stand up but not enough,” Flake told Todd.

Flake said the birther movement, a conspiracy theory that claimed former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States, “was particularly ugly.”