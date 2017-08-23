Graphic Jesus sex scene on AMC sparks outrage

(FOX NEWS) — The latest episode of AMC’s “Preacher” has some people incredibly upset thanks to a graphic scene depicting Jesus Christ having sex on the night of The Last Supper.

The AMC drama is based on a comic book about a modern-day Preacher who is losing his faith and encountering many different demonic entities and monsters. In the second episode of Season 2, which aired Monday, the main character goes on a hunt to find a literal relative of Christ. However, it’s the way the episode opened that has many very upset and offended.

The first seven minutes of the episode, titled “Dirty Little Secret,” depicts Jesus and a woman having sex, speaking graphically about various acts and showing the two’s various positions in silhouette. Later, he tells her to keep it a secret before saying that he’s got to go off to do something for his father. It later becomes clear that this is the night that Jesus would be eventually crucified.