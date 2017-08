(NY POST) A shark attack on a seal in Cape Cod has prompted a call for a controversial system that would hook and kill great whites.

Ron Beaty, commissioner for Barnstable County, believes the “shark hazard mitigation strategy” will help protect swimmers from potential shark attacks, the Boston Herald reported Wednesday.

On Monday, video captured the moment a shark ripped a seal apart 75 feet off the shoreline of Nauset Beach in the Cape as swimmers fled the blood-filled waters in fear. The crowded beach and others in the area were temporarily closed after the attack.