'Guess Who Died': Norman Lear making NBC comedy

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — Four decades after Sanford and Son ended its six-season run, legendary TV producer Norman Lear is returning to NBC.

The network has handed out a sizable pilot-production commitment to Lear’s long-gestating comedy Guess Who Died. Lear and prolific producer Peter Tolan (Rescue Me) will co-write the script and exec produce the single-camera comedy.

The project, which Lear has been championing for more than seven years, is described as a humorous and inspiring look at the shared joys and challenges we all experience at any stage of life. NBC notes the potential series is inspired by Lear, 95, and his secret to longevity: to continue learning and growing — but especially when society expects you to slow down. It’s based on Lear’s personal experiences and will be told in partnership with Tolan’s authentic and irreverent voice.