Guest accuses Fox anchor of sexual harassment

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Hours after Fox News host Eric Bolling was suspended Saturday for allegedly sending lewd texts, a frequent guest accused him of sexual harassment, saying his behavior has been “wildly inappropriate” for years but was tolerated by network executives.

Occidental College associate professor Caroline Heldman, who previously has levied sexual harassment accusations against former Fox host Bill O’Reilly and executive Woody Fraser, said in a late Saturday Facebook post that Mr. Bolling made sexually charged references to her on the air.

“Bolling referred to me as ‘Dr. McHottie’ on air on four different occasions, and called me ‘smart, beautiful, and wrong’ on air twice,” she said in the post. “I pushed back with ‘Mr. McSexist,’ but I shouldn’t have had to. This on-air behavior was perfectly acceptable to Fox executives at the time.”