(POLITICO) Fox News host Sean Hannity called Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “weak” and “spineless” hours after vowing to stop “all petty political disagreements” in light of new threats from North Korea.

“. @SenateMajLdr No Senator, YOU are a WEAK, SPINELESS leader who does not keep his word and you need to Retire!” Hannity wrote on Twitter in a post dated 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. He appears to have sent but deleted the same tweet at around 11 p.m. Tuesday, about eight hours from his vow to not start disagreements.