Harvey gains strength, threatens to make landfall again

(NBC NEWS) At least three deaths in Texas have been blamed on Hurricane Harvey — and the storm system is expected to make landfall again sometime this week, forecasters said, as torrents of water continued to cripple the region and prolong rescue efforts.

In hard-hit Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday night that more than 3,000 people have been rescued since the weekend and 150 remained in “critical” situations. While the country’s fourth-largest city grapples with thousands of rescue calls, unrelenting downpours and widespread flooding have made response difficult.

“This is a landmark event for Texas,” said Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “Texas has never seen an event like this.”