Harvey hysteria: Women's March touts 'race-based' rescues

The Women’s March Wednesday got slammed on social media for launching a bid to recruit help for victims of Hurricane Harvey – based on their race.

The organization that has sponsored far-left political activism to oppose President Trump published a link to a “list of orgs working to keep immigrant, Black, Latinx & other communities safe after Hurricane Harvey.”

Here's a list of orgs working to keep immigrant, Black, Latinx & other communities safe after Hurricane Harvey.

Explained Twitchy, “Unity is clearly Kryptonite for the Women’s March. We’ve watched Texans of all colors, sexes, creeds and abilities help, support and even rescue one another for the past several days, none of them concerned about the difference they may see in one another. So why in the Hell would Women’s March think this is in anyway appropriate?”

The March statement linked to a colorlines.com article that promoted former president Barack Obama’s comments about the Texas flooding, how the first responders and people are “helping each other out.”

Then it listed “organizations whose focus is to provide assistance to communities of color and other groups that are disproportionately vulnerable in times of tragedy.”

Such as the “Black Women’s Defense League.”

And the “SHAPE Community Center,” which, the report said, works to “improve the quality of life for people of African descent (all people).”

The response was terse, and negative.

“Does that mean they are not helping caucasians? How is this not reverse racism,” wrote Kathryn Kelly.

TonyTonyPeppe raised the same question, citing not just the Women’s March but other diatribes online such as Christy Cree’s “Where did that Hurricane hit? Mostly whitefolks, yeah? Loads of white people?? Good.”

And from “BiteSized_Ty,” who said, “God please let that hurricane cleanse Texas of those racist a** white people. Amen.”

“Liberals can’t put their hate away for a little while and just be kind humans. Some very sick minded people in America. Scary,” wrote “Luv My President!!”

Jessica Dunlop added the kicker: “Imagine this the other way around! Here’s a list of orgs to keep white people safe after Hurricane Harvey … *** is wrong wit y’all.”

“Gotta keep that hateful narrative going, don’t you Women’s March. … Otherwise everyone would figure out their whole schtick is pointless,” said Twitchy.

Responding to the comment, “What the literal HELL is wrong with us? We start picking and choosing what ethnic groups we’re going to help in a time of crisis?” from Victor Hayman II, Twitchy said, “Nope. Well the Women’s March did but not sane, rational, everyday Americans.”

Donna Ahart added, “Always the divider never the uniter,” and Twitchy said, “That may actually be their new tagline.”

