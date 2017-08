(Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Early Thursday morning, a veteran Lithia Springs High School teacher walked to his classroom, pulled out a handgun and shot himself, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Few details have been released.

However, officials said the teacher is stable, students are safe and the gun the teacher used has been secured. No one witnessed the shooting, which occurred before the start of the school day.

Classes were canceled and frantic parents scrambled to pick up their children from the school.

