(NBC NEWS) The first excerpts from Hillary Clinton’s highly-anticipated upcoming memoir revealed Wednesday that the Democratic presidential candidate said her “skin crawled” during a debate with Donald Trump.

In audio clips of Clinton reading from the book, “What Happened,” which were first obtained by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Clinton recounted her thoughts as her Republican rival stood behind her during the second presidential debate.

“My skin crawled,” Clinton said. “It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching ‘well, what would you do?'”