How about $25 for being civil to someone?

WASHINGTON – Today’s coffee break could earn you a fast $25, thanks to a billionaire conservative’s idea to promote sitting down and being civil with someone you disagree with.

The first 1,000 people who take Foster Friess up on his idea and share their story online will be rewarded – not only emotionally – but with 25 samolians, not to be confused with Somalians.

“Democrats invite a Republican,” Friess suggests. “Young and old, black and white – get to know someone with whom you don’t agree. I’m even going to send some folks a little money to cover the coffee if they share the story online.”

Friess shared his idea with Fox’s Tucker Carlson Thursday night – calling it the “Coffee Break Challenge.”

Who put the American family in the bull’s-eye? Read “Takedown, From Communists to Progressives How the Left Has Sabotaged Family and Marriage” to read the origins of the war.

He launched the idea on his website, took it to Facebook and then to Fox News, suggesting his idea is gaining steam.

Maybe an Antifa member can invite a white supremacist to coffee. Maybe a Klansman can share some java with a Black Lives Matter activist. Who knows what could happen?

Anyway, we’ll see if the world is a better place today for the effort.

There’s already an online video about the origins of the idea:

It was Donna Red Wing, chief of One Iowa, the state’s gay-lesbian-transgender organization, who explained she was honoring a friend who, before passing away, was all about reaching out to unlikely people.

Red Wing invited Bob Vander Plaats, of the Family Leader, which advocates for biblical definitions of sexuality and marriage.

They had coffee, and struck up a friendship.

Vander Plaats said, “We see the world very differently.”

But he said he recognizes Red Wing’s dedication to her cause.

Of Vander Plaats, Red Wing said: “He was the opposition. He was the enemy. … What surprised me about Bob was his humanity.”

Who put the American family in the bull’s-eye? Read “Takedown, From Communists to Progressives How the Left Has Sabotaged Family and Marriage” to read the origins of the war.