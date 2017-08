(Fox News) Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Texas coast late Friday, making landfall at Port Aransas and bringing a “life-threatening storm surge,” that could make it the most powerful storm to hit the Lone Star State in more than a decade.

Harvey, upgraded Friday to Category 4, was packing 130 mph winds and a surge that could send floodwaters roaring 6 to 12 feet above ground level along the coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. As much as three feet of rain could fall in the hardest-hit areas.