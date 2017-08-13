I hate racists, fascists, the Klan, Nazis and other scum …

I guess unless you say you despise, detest, reject and hate white supremacists, racists, fascists, the Klan, neo-Nazis and other scum, you bear responsibility for the carnage and violence in Charlottesville.

That’s the distinct impression I’m getting from media coverage of this national tragedy.

It’s not enough to say you find racism abominable, or, as President Trump said in his statement Saturday:

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides – on many sides. It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. It’s been going on for a long, long time. It has no place in America. What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives. No citizen should ever fear for their safety and security in our society, and no child should ever be afraid to go outside and play or be with their parents and have a good time. “… Above all else, we must remember this truth: No matter our color, creed, religion or political party, we are all Americans first. We love our country. We love our God. We love our flag. We are proud of our country. We’re proud of who we are. So, we want to get the situation straightened out in Charlottesville and we want to study it and we want to see what we’re doing wrong as a country, where things like this can happen. My administration is restoring the sacred bonds of loyalty between this nation and its citizens – but our citizens must also restore the bonds of trust and loyalty between one another. We must love each other, respect each other and cherish our history and our future together. So important. We have to respect each other. Ideally, we have to love each other.”

I thought it was a pretty good statement – unequivocal, unambiguous, absolute, categorical, unmistakable.

I was wrong, because some people hate Donald Trump more than they hate racism. This is especially true of people who work in what we euphemistically still refer to as “the mainstream media.” There’s nothing “mainstream” about it. And their coverage of this showdown between two extremist groups – vicious, hate-filled white supremacists and the so-called “Antifa” brown-shirt creatures on the other side – leaves no room to denounce both, as Trump did.

Now we have three dead – two law enforcement personnel killed in a helicopter crash and one woman run down by a driver who injured 19 others – because of the inevitable toxic explosion of hate in Charlottesville.

And, I predict, this is far from over.

It could be the beginning of a new civil war – not just between two groups of nutty extremists – but a long national propaganda siege to condemn only one form of tyrannical, blind hatred.

There are common denominators that bind the two sides: Neither has any love in their hearts. Neither respects the precious right of free expression. And neither knows a thing about Robert E. Lee, who was not a racist, not a slaveholder and, yet, was the focal point – the excuse – of this ugly skirmish.

There’s also one political side that benefits from these clashes – the fascist left.

This rally was not about “uniting the right.” It was about uniting the fascist left.

That’s what usually happens when fascists – invented as a tool of the left – try to pretend they represent “conservatives” or are associated with small “r” republican ideology. They do not. Fascism and Nazism are socialist inventions. They oppose – and always have – constitutionally limited government.

But just try to make that case today after the bloodshed in Charlottesville. There will be no reasoning with anyone. There will be no possibility for rational dialogue. There will be no room for condemnation of both sides.

Nevertheless, I will do it anyway. Because I’m tired of the guilt-by-association with racists and other reprobates by the fascist left.

