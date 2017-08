(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) Illinois on Monday became the 10th state to enact automatic voter registration after Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner signed the bill that was overwhelmingly approved by its state legislature.

Under the new law, eligible voters will be automatically registered when they apply for, update, or renew a driver’s license or state ID.

The law, which passed the Illinois legislature with zero votes in opposition, is the farthest-reaching in the country.