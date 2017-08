(DAILY MAIL) Gospel singers broke out in song at a Texas convention center on Tuesday night as the performers tried to lift spirits after thousands were evacuated from their homes during Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey.

Victoria White, along with Marquist Taylor and several others, sang to evacuees at the Lone Star Expo Center in Conroe, Texas, north of Houston.

Massive flooding from Harvey forced thousands of rescues that overwhelmed emergency responders as convention centers, churches and even mattress stores opened their doors to people needing shelter during the storm.