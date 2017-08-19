Invasive search 'rape by cop,' says lawyer

(BBC News) The lawyer for a black woman in the US state of Texas has released a police video which he says shows that she was subjected to an invasive search that amounts to “rape by cop”.

In 2015, Charnesia Corley, then 20 years old, had her vagina forcibly searched for drugs after being stopped by police, lawyer Samuel Cammack said.

Charges against two officers have been dropped. A federal lawsuit is ongoing.

The lawyer wants an independent prosecutor to investigate the case.

Police officers had accused Ms Corley, then a college student who had been stopped for allegedly driving through a stop sign, of carrying marijuana.