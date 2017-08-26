Iran bans teachers with acne, unsightly moles, dental problems

(EuroNews) Iran’s education department has issued a list of hundreds of ailments which can be used to exclude teachers from working in the country’s schools.

The document covers all kinds of illnesses and conditions but some of the most controversial relate to the appearance of teachers.

Those working in classrooms should not be cross-eyed, have unsightly facial moles, severe acne or eczema, burn marks or less than 20 teeth. Women with facial hair are also banned.

Other rules relate to conditions which would usually go completely unnoticed such as female infertility or cancers, bladder stones or colour blindness.