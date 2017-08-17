ISIS beheads 'magician,' stones 'adulterer'

(BREITBART) TEL AVIV — The Islamic State is releasing an increasing number of propaganda photos and reports highlighting the territory of the caliphate and the fulfillment of “the commandments of sharia.” Their efforts apparently represent a last-ditch effort to woo supporters around the world and recruit them to the global terrorist group’s ranks as fierce battle rages in the Raqqa district, where the organization’s so-called capital city is located.

Warning the below photos contain violent, graphic imagery.

In photos recently published from the city of Hawijah in Iraq near Kirkuk, the organization showed the execution by beheading of a man suspected of performing “magic.” An IS member can be seen in the photos in front of armed militants and local residents reading the charges and the sentences before another member cuts off the head of the suspected magician.