(NEW YORK POST) — ISIS for the first time apparently used an American child in a propaganda video, a boy living in the so-called Islamic State.

“My message to Trump, the puppet of the Jews: Allah promised us victory, promised you defeat,” the child who gives his name as Yousef said amid ruins in the terrorist group’s Syrian capital, Raqqa. “This battle is not gonna end in Raqqa or Mosul. It’s gonna end in you lands.”

Yousef speaks in clear, unaccented English, but his real identity is unknown. Yousef said he moved to Syria from America with his family two years ago.