James Dobson: Iceland goes for 'Nazi-era eugenics'

Dr. James Dobson, who for decades has been the radio voice for Christians on many issues including children, family, life and marriage, first with Focus on the Family and now with Family Talk radio, is warning that one particular government today in getting way, way too close to the Nazi practices of yesteryear.

It’s Iceland, and it’s because of the “eugenics” being practice there.

It was reported this week by the Daily Signal and others that Down syndrome is virtually disappearing in Iceland.

“More accurately, people with Down syndrome are being eliminated in Iceland through abortion,” the report said. “As prenatal testing becomes more and more widespread across the world, the number of babies born with Down syndrome and other conditions has decreased because when parents opt for screening that reveals an abnormality, many opt to end the pregnancy.”

Down syndrome occurs when there is an extra chromosome, and those with the condition have slightly different physical traits, development, and risks for heart defects.

Three decades back, life expectancy was about 25 years, the report said, but it now is about 60 years.

“Quality educational programs, a stimulating home environment, good health care, and positive support from family, friends, and the community enable people with Down syndrome to lead fulfilling and productive lives,” the report said.

But, it said, “In Iceland, more than four out of five women have a prenatal screening test and close to 100 percent of women who received a positive test for Down syndrome chose to abort their child.”

Dobson, a psychologist and author with dozens of books to his credit, was an associate clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Southern California School of Medicine for 14 years.

He has advised four U.S. presidents on family matters and holds 18 honorary doctoral degrees.

“I have rarely seen a story that so closely resembles Nazi-era eugenics as a recent report about Iceland ‘eradicating’ nearly 100 percent of Down syndrome births through abortion,” he said Tuesday.

“This is a trend closely followed by other Western nations including Denmark, France and even the United States. We should all be deeply sorrowful and outraged. This practice is as equally inhumane as the views of the racist bigots who disgraced our country in Charlottesville this past weekend.”

He warned, “The Bible tells us that ‘we are all fearfully and wonderfully made.’ I know countless parents who would say the same of their own children with Down syndrome. A child born with a chromosome defect is a child made in God’s image, fully capable of living a happy, productive and healthy life.

“Each of them is blessed with a wide range of unique gifts and abilities, and they are as capable of giving and receiving love just as you and I are. They deserve a chance to live and those of us in the church must speak out on their behalf. May we place ourselves on the right side of history and fight for the cause of life for all of the unborn,” he said.

Fox News reported actress Patricia Heaton also was outraged.

“Iceland isn’t actually eliminating Down syndrome. They’re just killing everybody that has it. Big difference,” she wrote.

