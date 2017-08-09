Jeb Bush: Trump's presidency 'exhausting'

(DAILY CALLER) — Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling his first six months in the White House “exhausting.”

Bush was asked to grade Trump’s first 200 days as president, and he did not hold back in an interview with Univision News.

“It’s exhausting. I mean it’s an incomplete grade in the sense that not much has been done,” Bush said. “But it feels like the whole world has been turned upside down. He’s created controversy where there is no need for it. He should lead. All of this tweeting and the pushing down people to make himself look better is not helping.”