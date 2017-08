(London Independent) French Jews are fleeing the country at an unprecedented rate amid rising anti-Semitism and fears of more Isis-inspired assaults and mass casualty terror attacks.

More than 8,000 Jews left France for Israel in 2015 – a rate far higher than anywhere else in Europe but consistent with what over the past few years has become the largest mass movement of Jews since the formation of Israel in 1948.

The overriding reason Jews cite for leaving France as a steady rise in the rate of anti-Semitism over the past 15 years.