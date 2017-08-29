Joel Osteen slammed for not opening church to flood victims

(THE WRAP) — Celebrity televangelist Joel Osteen is under Twitter fire for not opening his church to victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Osteen is the head of Lakewood Church in Houston, which is housed in The Summit–the former NBA stadium of the Rockets, which holds 16,800 people.

The storm, which started out as a Category 4 hurricane but was reduced to a tropical storm once it hit land, has showered Texas with more than 30 inches of rain, has left 300,000 people without power and displaced 30,000 in temporary shelters across the state. FEMA is expecting as many as 450,000 potential disaster victims.