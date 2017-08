(FOX NEWS) Memorabilia from Colin Kaepernick’s protest of the national anthem last year will head to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History as part of its Black Lives Matter exhibit.

Civil rights activist Harry Edwards spearheaded the effort to get Kaepernick items, such as a jersey and shoes, enshrined.

“I said, ‘Don’t wait 50 years to try to get some memorabilia and so forth on Kaepernick,'” Edwards related. “It should be put right there alongside Muhammad Ali. He’s this generation’s Ali.”