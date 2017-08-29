Kathy Griffin: Tearful news conference wasn't helpful

(HOT AIR) — Everyone remembers Kathy Griffin holding up a bloody, severed head intended to look like President Trump back in May. Hours after the stunt went viral, Griffin put out an apology video in which she said, “I went way too far.” But three days later Griffin took a very different approach. She held a press conference with her attorney Lisa Bloom in which she tearfully claimed, “He broke me.” While she didn’t retract her apology, she did make herself out as a victim. In a profile for NY Magazine’s The Cut, Griffin now admits that press conference didn’t help her case:

There’s a chance that Griffin could have recovered from the controversy much sooner, had she not made the fateful decision to hold a press conference with her newly retained attorney Lisa Bloom just three days after the photo was released. Bloom, known as an attorney who specializes in women’s advocacy, is a ubiquitous presence on cable television whose fame has increased as she has been retained by clients who have accused President Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly of sexual assault and harassment, respectively.